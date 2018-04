Since October 24, 2017 (the start of the current heating season), Ukraine has cut its gas reserves within the underground gas storage facilities (USF) 2.3 times or by 9,538.56 million cubic meters to 7,435.16 million cubic meters.

The Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In April, the average daily gas consumption from the USF made 30.68 million cubic meters.

On April 8, gas consumption decreased to 1.89 million cubic meters a day.

Since April 1, Ukraine has imported 47.298 million cubic meters of gas: 12.158 million cubic meters through the Slovak Republic, 34.661 million cubic meters through Hungary, and 480,000 cubic meters through the Republic of Poland.

Since April 1, Ukraine has produced 445.980 million cubic meters of gas and transited 1,968.099 million cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine entered 2018 with 14.7 billion cubic meters of gas in its USF.