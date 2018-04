Appeal Court Allows MP Dzenzerskyi To Leave Ukraine

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has abolished the ruling that banned member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the People's Front parliamentary faction Denys Dzenzerskyi from leaving Ukraine in view of his debt to Kyiv-based Bank Credit Dnepr worth USD 10.9 million.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2017, VTB Bank stated that arrears of Dnipro-based WESTA group and its end-beneficiary Dzenzerskyi to creditor banks reached about USD 0.5 billion.

In November, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) returned to the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) the recommendation to withdraw MP immunity from Dzenzerskyi.