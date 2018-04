The wage of Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Andriy Parubiy made UAH 42,288 in March.

The Rada's executive staff announced this in response to a request from Ukrainian News Agency.

The wage of Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Chairperson Iryna Heraschenko was UAH 44,578,60, and that of Verkhovna Rada Deputy Chairperson Oksana Syroyid - UAH 38,764.

Besides, Parubiy, Heraschenko and Syroyid in March were charged UAH 35,240 each as funds associated with the performance of MP powers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2017, the Verkhovna Rada has increased the basic salary of the parliament speaker to 12 subsistence minimums for able-bodied people (a subsistence minimum in December was UAH 1,762 and 12 subsistence minimums equal UAH 21,100) and the basic salary of a member of a parliamentary committee to 10 subsistence minimums (UAH 17,600).