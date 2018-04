The United States has imposed sanctions on seven Russian oligarchs and 12 companies they own or control, 17 senior Russian government officials, and a state-owned Russian weapons trading company and its subsidiary bank.

This was announced this in a statement on the website of the United States' Treasury Department, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian government operates for the disproportionate benefit of oligarchs and government elites. The Russian government engages in a range of malign activity around the globe, including continuing to occupy Crimea and instigate violence in eastern Ukraine, supplying the Assad regime with material and weaponry as they bomb their own civilians, attempting to subvert Western democracies, and malicious cyber activities. Russian oligarchs and elites who profit from this corrupt system will no longer be insulated from the consequences of their government's destabilizing activities," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

According to the statement, all assets subject to U.S. jurisdiction of the designated individuals and entities, and of any other entities blocked by operation of law as a result of their ownership by a sanctioned party, are frozen, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from dealings with them. Additionally, non-U.S. persons could face sanctions for knowingly facilitating significant transactions for or on behalf of the sanctioned individuals or entities.

The sanctioned oligarchs are Oleg Deripaska, Vladimir Bogdanov, Suleiman Kerimov, Igor Rothenberg, Andrei Skoch, Kirill Shalamov, and Viktor Vekselberg.

The senior government officials affected by the sanctions are Gazprom's Chairman Alexei Miller, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, VTB Bank's head Andrei Kostin, the Zenit football club's president Sergei Fursenko, and the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies' Director Mikhail Fradkov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States imposed sanctions on five Russian legal entities and 19 individuals on March 15 under the Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) as part of measures to combat Russian cyber activities.