A court has ordered arrest of the captain of the Kerch-registered Nord vessel that was recently detained in the Sea of Azov and set bail at UAH 35,240.

The press service of the parliament's human rights representative announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The case against the captain is being considered by a Kherson court. A judge has ordered his detention until May 31 and set bail at UAH 35,240," the statement said.

The press service emphasized that the vessel's crewmembers are citizens of Ukraine.

An inspection established that the vessel's captain and crewmembers violated the procedure for entering and leaving the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory and engaged in illegal fishing in the Sea of Azov.

The Nord vessel's eight crewmembers were taken to the court's session in Mariupol.

Four judges are examining the case. Two lawyers are representing the crewmembers.

Representatives of the parliament's human rights representative were present at court sessions in Mariupol and Kherson on April 6.

Ombudswoman Lyudmila Denisova is personally monitoring the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, border guards detained the fishing vessel in the Sea of Azov on March 25.

A court ordered arrest of the Russian fishing vessel, which came from the Russia-annexed Crimea, on March 30.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on Ukraine to free the fishing vessel.