The Kyivstar mobile communications operator has launched 4G mobile telecommunications services in the 2600 MHz band in 20 population centers.

Kyivstar's President Peter Chernyshov announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"And now, official information: We have launched 4G in the 2600 MHz band in 20 population centers," he wrote.

The population centers are Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, Kharkiv, Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Uzhhorod, Khmelnytskyi, Zatoka, Karolino-Buhaz, Kyrylivka, Yasyni, Polianitsia, Chop, Rava-Ruska, Starovoitove, Krakovets, Ustyluh, and Shehyni.

According to him, more than 500 additional base stations have been installed for operation in the 2600 MHz band.

Chernyshov expects the company to launch 4G mobile telecommunications services in the 1800 MHz band before September.

He believes that the use of both bands will eliminate the digital divide between Ukraine and Europe and allow high-speed mobile internet access.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyivstar recently announced that it planned to launch 4G mobile telecommunications services before April 10.

The lifecell and Vodafone Ukraine mobile communications operator (formerly known as MTS Ukraine) began launching their 4G mobile telecommunications networks in the 2.6 GHz band on March 30.

President Petro Poroshenko presented licenses for provision of 4G (LTE) mobile communications services in the 2600 MHz frequency band, which were auctioned on January 31, to mobile communications operators on March 6.

The Kyivstar mobile communication operator won three lots during an auction of licenses to provide 4G mobile telecommunications services in the 2600 MHz band on January 31 while Vodafone Ukraine won two lots, and the lifecell mobile communication operator won one lot. The three companies paid a total of UAH 2,456.55 million for the licenses.

In addition, Kyivstar won three lots during an auction of licenses to provide 4G mobile telecommunications services in the 1800 MHz band on March 6 while Vodafone Ukraine won two lots, and lifecell won one lot. The three mobile communications operators paid a total of UAH 5.434 billion for the licenses.