Constitutional Court To Consider Bill On Abolition Of Parliamentary Immunity On April 11

The Constitutional Court will begin considering a draft law on abolition of parliamentary immunity on April 11.

This is stated on the agenda of the court, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A plenary session of the Constitutional Court's Grand Chamber will be convened at 11:00 on April 11 to begin considering the parliament's petition for a constitutional opinion on the draft law No. 6773 on abolition of parliamentary immunity and compliance of the draft law with the requirements of articles 157 and 158 of the Constitution.

This draft law was introduced by 158 members of the parliament.

The constitutional petition will be considered in writing.

Besides, the Constitutional Court intends to discuss the procedure for considering a second draft law on abolition of parliamentary immunity, which was proposed by President Petro Poroshenko, on April 12.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament asked the Constitutional Court on October 19, 2017, to assess the constitutionality of the draft law on abolition of parliamentary immunity that was proposed by 158 members of the parliament.

On the same day, the parliament asked the Constitutional Court to assess the constitutionality of Poroshenko's draft law, which provide for abolishing parliamentary immunity from 2020.