The Appeal Court of Luhansk region has upheld the sentence to 10 years in prison for Russian citizen Viktor Ageev.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from his lawyer Viktor Chevhuz.

Chevhuz noted that Ageev is among 23 Russian citizens Ukraine is ready to exchange for the citizens of Ukraine arrested and sentenced in Russia.

Lawyers of Russian citizen Viktor Ageev, sentence to 10 years in prison, intend to appeal against the sentence at the Supreme Court of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 25, the Novoaidar district court of Luhansk region sentenced Ageev to 10 years in prison.