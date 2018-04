Poroshenko Expects Signing Of Contract With U.S. For Free Transfer Of 2 Boats To Ukraine In May

President Petro Poroshenko expects signing of a contract with the USA for a free transfer of two Island boats to Ukraine in May.

He said this at the ceremony of transferring the technique to the patrol police in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The President noted that in this situation there are no misunderstandings with the American side.

According to him, the Ministry of Defense is finalizing the contract on the delivery of boats.

"In early May, a group of specialists from the US Coast Guard will arrive in Ukraine for final detalization and, I hope, signing the contract," the President said.

He noted that the boats will be transferred free of charge, but transportation, equipment will cost about USD 10 million, which are allocated from the state budget of Ukraine.

Already 35 sailors have been selected who will undergo training in Baltimore (USA) for the operation of boats.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has started agreeing a contract that envisions free receipt of two patrol boats Island from the United States.