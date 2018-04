The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has estimated losses from PrivatBank's insider fraudulent activity at UAH 150 billion.

NACB's Chairperson Artem Sytnyk said this during his meeting at the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"An investigation conducted by the NACB estimated the incurred losses to be over UAH 150 billion. This is what has been stolen already after the Revolution," Sytnyk said.

The NACB's Chairperson said that persons responsible for the theft include former owners of PrivatBank and employees of the National Bank of Ukraine.

"PrivatBank is in fact a financial bubble that has been created for years," the NACB's Chairperson said and promised indictments.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Finance Oleksandr Danyliuk urged the Prosecutor General's Office to speed up an investigation against former owners of PrivatBank accused of plundering the bank, and bringing the case in court.