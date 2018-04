The Kyiv City State Administration intends to finish the heating season on April 6.

This is stated in the corresponding order of the Kyiv City State Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since April 4, in Kyiv have begun preparations for the completion of the heating season. Finish the disconnection of houses from the central heating in the capital planned on April 6.

According to the weather forecast, which came from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center from April 4 and in the coming days, the average daily air temperature will be much higher than +8 degrees.

According to the deputy chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Panteleyev, administrative buildings in the capital began to be cut off from the heat even earlier, according to individual requests.

As at April 3, more than 500 administrative buildings, office spaces has already been disconnected from heating.

According to the current legislation, the decision on the beginning and end of the heating season is made by local authorities, taking into account the temperature indicators.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 9, 2017 Kyiv City State Administration began connecting kindergartens, schools and hospitals to centralized heating.