Energoatom's Corrected Financial Plan For 2018 Provides For Purchase Of Nuclear Fuel For UAH 10.978 Billion

The corrected financial plan of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company for 2018, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on April 4, provides for expenses for the purchase of nuclear fuel in the amount of UAH 10.978 billion.

This is stated in the company's financial plan for 2018, the text of which Ukrainian News Agency obtained.

According to the financial plan, the purchase of nuclear fuel will be carried out in accordance with the volumes that were provided by nuclear power plants (NPPs), which carried out the corresponding calculations.

Also in the financial plan it is indicated that the cost of removal of spent nuclear fuel in 2018 will be UAH 4.624 billion.

Totally, the financial plan of Energoatom provides for expenditures in 2018 to the amount of UAH 44.671 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, Ukraine increased the import of nuclear fuel in monetary terms from Westinghouse (from production facilities in Sweden) by 1.6% from USD 161.925 million to USD 164.458 million, and form TVEL company (Russia) reduced it by 4.6% from USD 386.782 million to USD 368.964 million compared with imports in 2016.

On March 16, Energoatom's President Yurii Nedashkovskyi said that the company lacked USD 55.06 million (UAH 1.436 billion) to purchase nuclear fuel in 2018 due to the low tariff for electricity supply for 2018, which was passed by the National Commission on State Regulation of Energy and Utility Services.

In 2018, Energoatom plans to supply 6 nuclear fuel shipments of Westinghouse Electric (USA) production to Ukraine's nuclear power plants.

Energoatom operates four active NPPs that operate 15 nuclear units, 13 of VVER-1000 types and two of VVER-440 type of aggregate capacity 13,835MW, two hydroelectric units of the Tashlyk pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant of 302MW capacity and two hydroelectric units of the Oleksandrivka hydroelectric power plant of 11.5MW capacity.