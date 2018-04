Ukraine has started issuing electronic entry visas (e-visas) for citizens from 46 countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The ministry says it has developed a very efficient visa issuance process allowing to issue electronic visas quickly and at the same time ensuring effective migration control.

Foreigners can apply for e-visa on the official website evisa.mfa.gov.ua

To file a request, a person will have to file out an online questionnaire, download scanned copies of the mandatory documents, pay a fee with a bank card online (MasterCard, Worldwide or Visa International) and print out an electronic visa.

E-visas are available for citizens of the following countries: Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahama Islands, Barbados, Bahrein, Bolivia, Bhutan, Vanuatu, Haiti, Guatemala, Honduras, Grenada, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Indonesia, Cambodia, Qatar, Costa-Rica, Kuwait, Laos, Mauritius, Malaysia, Maldives, Mexico, Micronesia, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, New Zeeland, Oman, Palau, Peru, Salvador, Samoa, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Saint Vincent and Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Singapore, Surinam, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Fiji and Jamaica.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers envisages issuance of long-term visas in Ukraine to foreign investors.