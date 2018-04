Over the year to date, the State Migration Service of Ukraine has assigned 1,443,816 biometric passports, and totally since 2015 the Service assigned 7,867,253 passports.

Head of the press service of the State Migration Service Serhii Hunko announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, since 2015, 2,657,470 urgent biometric passports were assigned, another 5,209,783 in the usual procedure.

He added that with the assigning of passports there are some problems, in particular, there are delays.

At the same time, there is a demand for assigning passports: 20,000 passports are issued every day.

The State Migration Service of Ukraine has registered 239,279 ID cards since the start of the year and totally since the beginning of 2016 - 1,721,306 ID cards.

He said that there are no problems with issuing ID-cards, there are no queues.

Hunko recalled that ID cards allow citizens to travel to Turkey.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the State Migration Service had assigned 4 million biometric passport.

The State Migration Service registered 1.1 million ID-cards in 2017.