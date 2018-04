The lawyer of the Member of Parliament Nadiya Savchenko (independent) Viktor Chevhuz has recused himself.

Chevhuz wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The lawyer also published a photocopy of the application for recuse, which he transferred to the Security Service of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 29, the Kyiv Appeal Court has upheld the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv's decision to order detention of Savchenko.