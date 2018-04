The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has decided to hear Director of the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) Artem Sytnik, Deputy Prosecutor General / Special Anticorruption Prosecutor (SACPO) Nazar Kholodnytskyi and Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko at its plenary meeting on April 4.

A total of 247 parliamentary members backed respective decision, when 226 votes enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, a number of faction had expressed respective demand.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kholodnytskyi does not rule out that he had been investigated within the framework of bribe taking and blackmailing speculations.