The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has refused to cancel the requirement for member of anticorruption non-governmental organizations to submit e-declarations.

A total of 156 and 157 parliamentary members backed respective bill Nos. 6271 and 6674, when 226 votes enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ambassadors of the G7 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Japan) call on the Verkhovna Rada to cancel mandatory filing of electronic declarations by members of the public anticorruption bodies.

In the statement the G7 Ambassadors expressed their deep concern as April the final date for submission of electronic declarations nears for supervisory councils of state-run companies and anticorruption public activists.

In addition, G7 Ambassadors call on the Rada to introduce a temporarily release of responsibility for those individuals who fail to submit a declaration within the established term.

According to the Ambassadors' statement, the current requirements for submission of electronic declarations go against international obligations of Ukraine and best international practices and hamper graft fighting in Ukraine.

The G7 countries support recommendations of the Venice Commission and expect the Rada to abolish requirements of submission of electronic declarations for anticorruption organization before April 1.