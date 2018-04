Court Refuses To Allow MP Rozenblat To Leave Ukraine

The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has refused to allow non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament Boryslav Rozenblat to leave Ukraine.

This is said in respective court ruling dated March 21, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The MP's lawyers addressed the investigating judge demanding allowing the MP to have an opportunity to leave Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Rozenblat has declared UAH 2 million and his spouse UAH 9.9 million of income for 2017.