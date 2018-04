Russia's Investigation Committee Opens Case Against Avakov For Barriers Created For Russians During Their Vote

The Investigation Committee of the Russian Federation has opened a criminal case against Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov for creating obstacles for Russian citizens during their vote at the Russian presidential election.

The Committee has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has declared illegitimate the Russian presidential election in the Russia-annexed Crimea.