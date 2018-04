PGO Opens Case Against Kholodnytskyi On Suspicion Of Promulgation Of Pretrial Investigation Materials

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has opened a criminal case against Deputy Prosecutor General / Special Anticorruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi on suspicion of promulgation of materials of a pretrial investigation.

The SACPO head said this prior to his interrogation in the PGO on Tuesday, April 3, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Director of the National Anticorruption Bureau Artem Sytnik said he suspected Kholodnytskyi of exerting pressure on judges, officials and witnesses in order to achieve false testimony from them.