Ukraine's Navy Starts Agreeing Contract On Free Receipt Of 2 Island Patrol Boats From United States

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has started agreeing a contract that envisions free receipt of two patrol boats Island from the United States.

Press service of the Naval Command has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February 2017, the Ukrainian Navy said Ukraine had agreed with a foreign state on procurement of used boats.