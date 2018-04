Heraschenko: Ukraine To Exchange 20 Prisoners To Russia For Crimean Activist Kolchenko, Convicted Movie-Maker

First Deputy Chair of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine / Representative of Ukraine in the Humanitarian Subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for the Settlement of the Situation in Donbas (Ukraine-OSCE-Russia), Iryna Heraschenko has stated that Ukraine is ready to transfer to Russia 20 prisoners from Ukraine in exchange for Crimean activist Oleksandr Kolchenko imprisoned in Russia, convicted movie-maker Oleh Sentsov and other persons unlawfully kept in Russian prisons.

Heraschenko said this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Heraschenko denied the intention to exchange Russian militaries Alexander Baranov and Maksim Odintsov for Ukrainians kept in Russian prisons.