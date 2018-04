Former chairperson of the Presidential Administration Viktor Medvedchuk considers attempts of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) to link him to a criminal case against member of the Verkhovna Rada Nadiya Savchenko (non-affiliated) and Chairperson of the Officers Corps civil organization Volodymyr Ruban absurd.

Medvedchuk said this in an interview to the BBC Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Linking me with Savchenko, Ruban and their affairs is totally absurd. Any statements to that effect are political insinuation ordered for political reasons, nothing else," Medvedchuk said.

He also said he intended to defend in court his dignity against insinuations made by Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko.

Medvedchuk claimed he never had any contacts with Savchenko and he never met her in person even though he conducted negotiations to free her from a Russian prison.

As for Ruban, Medvedchuk said in 2013 Ruban was indeed involved in some activities of the Ukrainskyi Vybir (the Ukrainian Choice), a political movement led by Medvedchuk, but Medvedchuk was unware of that because he personally did not participate in the events.

He said he met Ruban in person once in 2016 on a request of the Security Service of Ukraine when he participated in prisoner exchange.

It appeared then there were no agreements about the prisoner exchange and the swap did not take place.

Except that one time, Medvedchuk claimed that he had no other meetings or contacts with Ruban.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the PGO considers there were contacts between Medvedchuk, Ruban and Savchenko.

Lutsenko considers Medvedchuk could be involved in the organization of terrorist attacks and anti-Ukrainian activity and wants the SBU to provide the evidence.