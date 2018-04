The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has dismissed a claim from a civil organization about prohibition of the Party of Regions.

Press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The court considered and dismissed the claim from the All-Ukrainian Bureau of Investigations civil organization to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine about the prohibition of the Party of Regions," the statement said.

The civil organization demanded from the court to ban the activity of the Party of Regions in Ukraine and cancel the state registration of the party, and also to hold the Ministry of Justice responsible for the lack of action on prohibiting the Party of Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 16, 2015, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv prohibited the Communist Part of Ukraine.