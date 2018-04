The State Fiscal Service (SFS) has stated that private individuals have paid UAH 14.1 million in a vehicle tax for luxury automobiles in January-February 2018.

The SFS has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This is by 56.6% exceeds the planned volume.

In addition, the vehicle tax payments grew by UAH 2.4 million (20%) to compare with the same period of the previous year.

The luxury vehicle tax was paid most frequently by owners of automobiles of the following makes: Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lexus, Audi and Land Rover Range Rover.

In 2017, the total payments of the luxury vehicle tax amounted to UAH 132.2 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the luxury vehicle tax applies to a motor car with a production year less than five years ago and an average market value exceeding 375 minimum wages established by law as at January 1 of the given financial (reporting) year.

The luxury vehicle tax is UAH 25,000 per annum.