Lutsenko Declares UAH 1.3 Million Of Income, Gift From Son Worth UAH 0.3 Million For 2017

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko has declared UAH 1,302,001 million of income and a gift from his son worth approximately UAH 300,000 for 2017.

This is said in the data published in the State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Fulfill Functions of the State or Local Self-Governments, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The UAH 1.3 million was made up of the salary of the Prosecutor General; in addition, he received gifts from his son Oleksandr worth UAH 119,350 and UAH 170,000.

The Prosecutor General does not own any property; but his spouse Iryna Lutsenko, who occupies the position of Chairperson of the Petro Poroshenko's Bloc parliamentary faction, owns an apartment in Kyiv, an estate and a land plot in Rivne region.

The Prosecutor General takes free use of the house that belongs to his father-in-law Stepan Narembik in Stoyanka village (Kyiv region).

Lutsenko declared only a collection of books and books' shelves.

The Prosecutor General does not own an automobile either, he only uses a Toyota Camry provided to him by the office.

But his spouse owns two automobiles: a Mercedes-Benz GL 500 of 2014 production year and a Toyota Land Cruiser of 2010 production year, the latter though has been stolen and has remained in search since then.

Lutsenko has UAH 1.3 million, USD 11,000 and EUR 2,960 in banks accounts and UAH 10,000 in cash.

The Prosecutor General declared UAH 200,000 in a charity donation for production of a monument to fighters for liberty in Dubno (Rivne region); UAH 350,000 in a charity for production of prostheses and nearly UAH 100,000 in aircraft fairs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lutsenko declared UAH 1,408,546 of income for 2016.

A year ago the Prosecutor General declared UAH 796,000, USD 4,700 and EUR 1 with the banks and UAH 130,000 in cash.