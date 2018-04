The Qualification-Disciplinary Commission of Public Prosecutors (QDCP) has opened a disciplinary proceeding into the affairs of Chairperson of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecution (SACPO) Nazar Kholodnytskyi.

The Ukrainian News learnt this from the QDCP's head Vitalii Hrushkovskyi.

According to Hrushkovskyi, the QDCP received a claim about Kholodnytskyi on Friday, March 30.

The QDCP has two months to either support or dismiss the claim.

Hrushkovskyi also noted that a member of the QDCP who would be responsible for considering the claim would be picked up randomly by an automated system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko asked the QDCP to consider dismissing Kholodnytskyi.