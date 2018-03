President Petro Poroshenko spent UAH 200 million on charity in 2017.

The press service of the president of Ukraine announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Spending on charity - social, cultural, and medical programs, as well as support for the army - amounted to about UAH 200 million in 2017," the statement said.

The statement is dedicated to Poroshenko's electronic asset declaration for 2017, which has not yet been published in the register of asset declarations but must be filed before April 1.

According to the statement, these expenses were not declared because the relevant activities were performed not by an individual but by the Poroshenko Charitable Foundation and legal entities owned by Poroshenko.

The statement also said that Poroshenko declared the cost of his vacation in the Maldives in January.

"The money was officially transferred in non-cash form from his previously declared accounts in compliance with the banking and tax legislation of Ukraine. The amount is half the figure that appeared in the mass media. Not a single penny was spent from the state budget," the statement said.

However, the amount was not specified.

According to the statement, Poroshenko did not receive dividends from his companies in 2017.

"The Lipetsk confectionary factory Roshen has been shut down by the company's management. The Sevastopol marine plant was initially 'nationalized' by the occupation authorities in Sevastopol and illegally transferred to the government of Russia at the beginning of this year. However, this enterprise remains de-jure Ukrainian under international and Ukrainian law, and that is why it is included in the declaration," the statement said.

The statement also noted that Poroshenko has transferred his shares in the Roshen Corporation to the Roshen Rothschild Trust.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko declared an income of UAH 16.3 million for 2017.