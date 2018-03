President Petro Poroshenko has declared incomes totaling UAH 16.3 million for 2017.

The presidential press service announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Petro Poroshenko's total income was UAH 16,303,874 in 2017," the statement said.

In particular, Poroshenko earned a salary of UAH 336,000, which he donated to charity, and earned UAH 15.8 million as interest on bank deposits.

The amount held in Poroshenko's bank accounts reduced by USD 430,000 in 2017.

The press service cited Poroshenko's electronic asset declaration for 2017, which has not yet been made public but must be filed before April 1.

According to the statement, the list of securities and movable and immovable property owned by Poroshenko did not change in 2017, compared with 2016.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko declared incomes totaling UAH 12,295,570 for 2016.