The 13 Ukrainian diplomats that Russia has decided to expel must leave the country within 48 hours.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' spokesperson Mariana Betsa announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Our diplomats will have to leave the territory of Russia within 48 hours (by Sunday, inclusive). I cannot name them this is personal information, but I can say that they are diplomats and a consul in Moscow, as well as employees of some of our consular institutions," she said.

At the same time, according to Betsa, the numbers of consuls and diplomats remaining at every Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Russia are sufficient to ensure effective protection of Ukrainian citizens on Russian territory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia decided on Friday, March 30, to expel 13 Ukrainian diplomats in response to the expulsion of 13 Russian diplomats by Ukraine.

The United States, Canada, and a number of European Union countries decided to expel various numbers of Russian diplomats on March 26.

Britain was the first country to expel Russian diplomats.

Sergei Skripal, a former employee of Russia's GRU military intelligence service who was convicted of high treason in Russia, and his daughter were poisoned in Salisbury (Britain) on March 4.

Britain blamed Russia for the incident, saying that they were poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent, which was developed in the former USSR.

Russia has denied involvement in the poisoning and expelled British diplomats in retaliation.