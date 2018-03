Population's Debt For Housing And Utility Services Up 11.9% To UAH 36.8 Billion In February

In February, the population's debt for housing and utility services increased by 11.9% or UAH 3,919.3 million to UAH 36,822.9 million month over month.

The State Statistics Service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The debt for apartment rent increased by UAH 734.9 million to amount to UAH 3,844.5 million as of mr 1, 2018.

Heating and hot-water supply debt increased by UAH 1,448.4 million to amount to UAH 14,401.9 million.

The debt for gas supplies increased by UAH 1,703 million to UAH 16,389.7 million.

In February, the largest heating and hot-water supply debts were registered in Kyiv city (UAH 3,142.179 million), Kharkiv region (UAH 2,461.177 million) and Dnipropetrovsk region (UAH 2,283.015 million).

The largest gas supply debts in February were registered in Kharkiv region (UAH 2,074.834 million), Dnipropetrovsk region (UAH 1,998.579 million) and Kyiv region (UAH 2,112.537 million).

The largest apartment rent debts in February were recorded in Kyiv city (UAH 665.850 million), Dnipropetrovsk region (UAH 665.555 million) and Donetsk region (UAH 295.252 million).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the population's debt for housing and utility services increased by 14.1% or UAH 4,060.7 million to UAH 32,903.6 million month over month.