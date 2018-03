Population Incomes Up 24.4% To UAH 2,475.8 Billion, Expenditures Make 2,544.8 Billion In 2017

In 2017, the incomes of Ukrainian population increased by 24.4% year over year to UAH 2,475.826 billion, and the expenditures made UAH 2,544.806 billion.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the State Statistics Service.

The overall increase in the incomes was due to an increase in remuneration of labor by 31.1%, in social aid and other current and capital transfers by 24.6%, and also in profits and mixed income by 14.7%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the third quarter of 2017, the incomes of Ukrainian population increased by 17.6% year over year to UAH 642.105 million, and the expenditures made UAH 639.079 million.

In 2016, the population's incomes increased by 15.4% year over year to UAH 2,002,383 million, and the expenditures made UAH 2,020,783 million.

Population incomes and expenditures in 2017, data of the State Statistics Service: