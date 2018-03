Russia has decided to expel 13 Ukrainian diplomats.

The press service of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the heads of diplomatic missions of Australia, Albania, Germany, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Finland, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Sweden, and Estonia were summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 30.

"They were handed notes of protest and told that the Russian Federation declares persona non grata the relevant number of diplomats from these countries working in diplomatic missions in Russia in response to their unjustified expulsions of Russian diplomats based on Britain's proof-free accusations of Russia related to the Skripal case," the statement said.

Considering that Belgium, Hungary, Georgia, and Montenegro decided to join these countries at the last minute, Russia reserves for itself the right to take response measures as regards these states, the ministry added

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine decided to expel 13 Russian diplomats on March 26.

The United States, Canada, and a number of European Union countries also decided to expel various numbers of Russian diplomats on the same day.

Britain was the first country to expel Russian diplomats.

Sergei Skripal, a former employee of Russia's GRU military intelligence service who was convicted of high treason in Russia, and his daughter were poisoned in Salisbury (Britain) on March 4.

Britain blamed Russia for the incident, saying that they were poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent, which was developed in the former USSR.

Russia has denied involvement in the poisoning and expelled British diplomats in retaliation.