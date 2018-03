Kholodnytskyi Denies All Accusations Against Him, Does Not Intend To Resign

Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi has denied all the accusations against him and said that he does not intend to resign.

Kholodnytskyi was speaking at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kholodnytskyi said he had not yet familiarized himself with the complaints that were filed against him at the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Prosecutor's Office.

"You will not find any corruption-related crimes there," he said.

Kholodnytskyi said he did not consider himself guilty and that he intended to defend his position.

He also insisted that all the recordings that were made by the listening device that was planted in his office should be made public.

According to Kholodnytskyi, there is nothing inappropriate in the recordings apart from obscene expressions.

He also said that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau's Director Artem Sytnyk had no right to question his morality after telling journalists that materials of a pre-trial investigation could be disclosed.

Kholodnytskyi said he wrote his resignation letter when he took office on December 2, 2015.

He stated his intention to prove his innocence at a meeting of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Prosecutor's Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Sytnyk said earlier that Kholodnytskyi was suspected of exerting pressure on a court to make illegal decisions and exerting pressure on government officials and witnesses to give false testimony.

Sytnyk also said that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau was refusing to work with Kholodnytskyi.

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko has asked the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Prosecutor's Office to consider dismissing Kholodnytskyi.