Kholodnytskyi Promises To Appear For Questioning At PGO On April 3

Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi has promised to appear for questioning at the General Prosecutor's Office (PGO) on April 3.

Kholodnytskyi was addressing reporters, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kholodnytskyi said that the criminal investigation against him was being investigated by the department of the Prosecutor-General's Office headed by Volodymyr Hutsuliak.

At the same time, Kholodnytskyi stressed that Hutsuliak was under investigation for illegal enrichment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office has said that Kholodnytskyi failed to appear for questioning on Friday.

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko has said that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Prosecutor General's Office planted a listening device in Kholodnytskyi's office.

Lutsenko refused to comment on the results of the investigation and refused to say whether any unlawful actions by Kholodnytskyi were documented.