The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) suspects Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi of exerting pressure on a court and exerting pressure on government officials and witnesses to give false testimony.

The NACB's Director Artem Sytnyk announced this in an interview with the Dzerkalo Tyzhnia newspaper, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Sytnyk, the Prosecutor-General's Office launched an investigation against Kholodnytskyi because he was suspected of bias in a case involving embezzlement of state funds by Odesa city council officials.

A listening device was installed in Kholodnytskyi's office for about one month because of this, he said.

In addition, according to him, Kholodnytskyi is suspected of pressuring certain government officials and a court to make illegal decisions.

In particular, Sytnyk said that pressure was exerted on a court not to consider a request by NACB detectives for a warrant to search premises belonging to a friend of Kholodnytskyi.

In addition, according to Sytnyk, it was found that witnesses were instructed to give false testimony in the embezzlement case against Odesa city council officials, in a case involving acting minister of health Uliana Suprun, and in a case involving the Golden Mandarin company, as well as in investigations related to electronic declarations of senior government officials.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko has asked the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors to consider dismissing Kholodnytskyi.