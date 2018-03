The Kyiv Appeal Court has upheld the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv's decision to order detention of Member of Parliament Nadiya Savchenko (independent).

The Kyiv Appeal Court made the relevant decision at a session on Thursday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A panel of judges at the appeal court dismissed an appeal filed by Savchenko's lawyers.

Savchenko will remain in a remand prison until May 20.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv recently ordered detention of Savchenko until May 20 as a preventive measure.