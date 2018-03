State Emergency Service To Begin Fire Safety Inspections At Shopping Malls, Cinemas, And Schools On March 30

The State Emergency Service will begin conducting fire safety inspections at shopping malls, cinemas, and schools on March 30.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers announced this in a statement after a meeting between Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and the State Emergency Service's Chairman Mykola Chechiotkin, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In implementation of the government's decision, the State Emergency Service will begin large-scale inspections of places of mass gathering tomorrow to determine whether they meet safety requirements, primarily fire safety requirements," the statement said.

In particular, Groysman said that the relevant decision provided for inspection of all places of mass gathering, such as cinemas, malls, schools, and kindergartens.

He stressed that the inspections should not be an instrument of pressure but an instrument for ensuring the safety of citizens.

"What we need is not penalties but the safety of people. It is important for us to quickly conduct inspections, make recommendations, and implement the recommendations..." the prime minister said.

Chechiotkin confirmed that the inspections will begin on March 30 and that they will be conducted in all public establishments in the form of additional training of personnel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Groysman instructed the Ministry of Interior Affairs and the State Emergency Service to inspect all shopping malls, cinemas, and schools for fire safety on March 28.