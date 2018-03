The shareholders of the Donetskkoks coke plant (Donetsk region) decided to liquidate the plant at a general meeting on March 29.

The press service of the Metinvest group announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The press service did not comment on the reasons for the decision to liquidate the plant.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Donetskkoks reduced its losses 11-fold to UAH 2.504 million in 2017, compared with 2016, according to preliminary data.

Metinvest announced on March 15, 2017, that representatives of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Luhansk People's Republic" had seized its assets in the non-government-controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including the Donetskkoks PJSC.

The main shareholders of Metinvest are the SCM group (71.24%) and the Smart-Holding group of companies (23.76%), which manage it as a partnership.

Businessman Rinat Akhmetov owns 100% of the shares in SCM.