The leaders of the "Normandy format" countries (Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia) will consider ways of accelerating the implementation of the Minsk agreements in the coming months.

This is stated in a joint statement by the leaders, which is published on the website of the president of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The leaders of the countries of the 'Normandy Quartet' confirm their commitment to the implementation of the Minsk agreements in all its dimensions (security, political, humanitarian, and socio-economic). They will consider possible ways of accelerating the implementation of the agreements in the coming months," the statement states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko recently said that he expected "Normandy format" negotiations at the level of presidents to intensify after the Russian presidential elections that took place on March 18.