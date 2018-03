Average Wage Up 1.5% To UAH 7,828 In February

In February, average wage increased by 1.5% or UAH 117 to UAH 7,828 per month.

The State Statistics Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The highest level of wages was registered in Kyiv where the average wage made UAH 12,124 per month.

The lowest wage level was registered in Chernivtsi region (UAH 6,120 per month).

In January, average wage decreased by 12.1% or UAH 1,066 to UAH 7,711 per month.

Population's average wage in Ukraine in February, UAH:

February February over January, % Average 7,828 101.5 Agriculture, hunting, forestry and fishery 6,188 97.6 Industry 8,347 100.3 - Extracting industry 10,493 98.2 - including pit, brown coal and turf extraction 8,020 100.6 - Processing industry 7,229 99.3 - food industry and processing of agricultural products, beverage and tobacco goods 6,115 102.4 - textile industry and fashion industry, production of leather and leather footwear 7,171 101.8 - production of wood and wood articles, pulp industry, publishing activity 8,607 97.7 - production of coke, petroleum products 7,879 99.5 - chemical production 15,034 97.4 - production of major pharmaceutical and medical goods 7,565 102.7 - production of rubber and plastic articles, and other non-metallic mineral goods 9,361 96.7 - metallurgy and metal processing 8,273 104.2 - manufacture of computers, electronic and optical goods 9,211 103.5 - production of electrical and electronic equipment 7,897 108.7 - production of machines and equipment 7,458 101.3 - production of transportation equipment 8,914 105.0 - production of furniture, other products, repair and assembly of machinery and equipment 7,715 99.7 - Supply of electric power, gas, steam and conditioned air 9,253 101.6 - Water supply, sewage, waste management 5,772 99.2 Construction 6,680 100.7 Trade, repair of automobiles, household goods, and personal goods 8,537 100.7 Transport and communications 8,496 89.6 Temporary accommodation and catering 5,133 97.2 Information and telecommunications 13,242 108.1 Financial activity 14,404 94.8 Operations with real estate 6,497 100.4 Professional, scientific and technical activities 10,524 101.9 Administrative and support services 6,582 102.7 State management and defense; mandatory social insurance 10,660 114.1 Education 6,593 109.2 Medical and social aid 5,288 101.4 Art, sport, entertainment and recreation 6,756 102.1 Miscellaneous 7,416 99.7

As at March 1, 2018, the amount of unpaid wages decreased by 3.1% to UAH 2,455.929 million as against the data available as at February 1, 2018.

The largest amount of unpaid wages as at March 1, 2018 were in Donetsk region (UAH 487.746 million), Luhansk region (UAH 511.142 million, and Kharkiv region (UAH 234.417 million).

The figures do not include the Russia-annexed Crimea and Sevastopol, as well as the areas within the zone of the government's antiterrorist operation (ATO).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at February 1, 2018, the amount of unpaid wages increased by 7% to UAH 2,535.332 million as against the data available as at January 1, 2018.

Arrears of wages in Ukraine as at March 1, 2018: