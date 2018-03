Education and Science Minister of Ukraine Liliya Hrynevych has declared UAH 574,115 of income for 2017.

This is said in the data posted in the State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Fulfill Functions of the State or Local-Self Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minister's salary in 2017 was UAH 533,613 while her interest income made UAH 40,502.

Her spouse has declared UAH 241,958 of income for 2017.

She keeps UAH 228,235 and EUR 269 in accounts with banks and her spouse - UAH 200,491.

Last year, Hrynevych paid UAH 220,159 under a mortgage loan agreement.

She also owns an investment certificate worth UAH 1,000.

In addition, the minister declared USD 17,000 and her husband declared USD 13,000 in cash.

Hrynevych owns a land plot with the total area of 1,196 sq.m. in Borodianskyi district of Kyiv region and she owns jointly with her husband and son an apartment of 102.7 sq.m. in Kyiv.

Her husband owns a land plot with the total area of 1,200 sq.m. in Velyka Snitynka village in Fastivskyi district of Kyiv region.

Moreover, in 2015, Hrynevych acquired a property right to an apartment (83.4 sq.m.) in Kyiv that was borrowed on mortgage and cost UAH 1,012,440.

Hrynevych also owns a Nissan Tiida (2008 production year).

In 2016, she also spent UAH 35,232 for repayment of a principle amount of loan and UAH 84,923 for repayment of interests under the apartment mortgage with Oschadbank total worth UAH 708,708 that Hrynevych drew in 2014.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hrynevych declared UAH 121,200 of income for 2015 and UAH 370,900 for 2016.