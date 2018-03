Newly Elected Chairperson Of NACP Manhul Declares UAH 227,000 Of Income For 2017

Oleksandr Manhul, newly elected chairperson of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, has declared UAH 227,000 of income for 2017.

This is said in the data posted in the State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Fulfill Functions of the State or Local-Self Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The sum includes UAH 207,200 of his wage as the head of the Melitopol district state administration.

He declared EUR 22,000 in cash and UAH 30,000 in cash. He has UAH 75,700 in his account at PrivatBank.

He owns 25% of a flat and a garage in Kyiv. He also owns a Volkswagen Touareg car (2012 year of production).

His wife declared UAH 30,900 of wage, USD 47,000 in cash, and a flat in Kyiv.

According to data from the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, his wife works as consultant for Member of Parliament Leonid Kozachenko from the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 28, 2018, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention elected Oleksandr Manhul its chairperson.

On March 28, 2018, the powers of Nataliya Korchak as the chairperson of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention expired.