Oleksandr Manhul, newly elected chairperson of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, denies acquaintance with President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

He said this to the press, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are not acquainted with Petro Poroshenko and we have never talked. There were meetings when I worked at the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade and Poroshenko was the minister," he said.

He also saw Poroshenko at meetings when Manhul was the head of the Melitopol district state administration in Zaporizhia region.

"Thus, I will disappoint you. I am not acquainted with the President," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 28, 2018, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention elected Oleksandr Manhul its chairperson.

He will assume duties of the chairperson of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention on March 29, 2019.

On March 28, 2018, the powers of Natalia Korchak as the chairperson of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention expired.