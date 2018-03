The National Agency on Corruption Prevention has elected Oleksandr Manhul its chairperson.

The decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He was supported by four of five members of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention.

He will assume duties of the chairperson of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention on March 29, 2019.

He is elected for two years.

Manhul was appointed a member of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention on January 17, 2018.

In April 2015 - February 2018, Oleksandr Manhul was the head of the Melitopol district state administration in Zaporizhia region. He was appointed to the post by President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

In 1997-1999, Manhul worked at the Melitopol oil extraction plant.

In 1999-2009, he worked at the economics ministry.

In 2009-2010, he worked at the State Committee for Regulatory Policy and Enterprise.

In 2010-2013, he worked at the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention has elected Stanislav Patiuk its deputy chairperson.

The decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention on Wednesday.

He was supported by four of five members of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention.

Stanislav Patiuk was appointed a member of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention on January 17, 2018.

He had worked at the Patiuk and Partners Company as assistant of a lawyer.

He graduated from the Donetsk National University in 2003.

He has worked at the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 28, 2018, the powers of Natalia Korchak as the chairperson of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention expired.