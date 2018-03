Cabinet Extends Special Obligations Of Naftogaz On Gas Supplies To Households And Heating Companies Till June

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended by two months until June 1, 2018, the special obligations of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company and regional gas supplying companies to supply natural gas to households and heating companies without changing the current prices.

The Cabinet of Ministers endorsed this decision at its sitting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The government of Ukraine continues negotiations with the International Monetary Fund on increasing the price of natural gas for households to the level of import parity.

Thus, the natural gas price for the households and heating companies will remain UAH 4,942 per 1,000 cubic meters until June 1, 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the effect of special obligations of Naftogaz of Ukraine expires on April 1, 2018.