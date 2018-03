The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has established a state institution Office on Promotion of Exports of Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers endorsed the decision at its sitting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the Cabinet of Ministers accepted the initiative of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade.

The Office on Promotion of Exports of Ukraine will be supervised by the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade.

The 2018 state budget envisages allocation of UAH 50 million for functioning of a state institution on promoting Ukraine's exports.

