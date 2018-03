Poroshenko Condoles With Families Of Victims Of Fire In Kemerovo, Russia

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has presented his condolences to families of children killed by the fire at the shopping and leisure center in Kemerovo (the Russian Federation).

He announced this at a meeting with participants in the national action entitled "Children Unite Ukraine", Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We must have our hearts open to problems and pain of common people, children first and foremost... A lot of children died in Kemerovo on March 25. I want to present my sincere condolences to relatives and friends. This is not fair when children die," he said.

On March 25 at about 12 p.m. the Zimniaya Vishnia shopping and leisure center took fire.

The fire killed 64 people, including 41 children.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the early hours of September 16 the fire killed three children at the Viktoria children's fitness camp in Odesa.

In May 2017, President Poroshenko took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Viktoria children's fitness camp in Odesa.

The President has not commented on the tragedy. He has not presented his condolences to families of the children either.