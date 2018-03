The National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) has interrogated Nataliya Korchak, the chairperson of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), her husband and her mother-in-law in the case on purchase of car parking places and their use for their cars they have not declared.

Natalia Korchak said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"I, my husband, my mother-in-law, and step-father have come to the NACB. My husband has come to the NACB several times as a witness," she said.

According to Korchak, the Skoda Octavia A7 car was purchased for UAH 600,000 by a person who can earn this money.

"Why is the NACB's detective, who illegally penetrated into the house, not summoned even for giving explanations? The detective of the NACB came to the store where this car had been sold and demanded that the owner of the store say Korchak was there when the agreement was signed. But there are cameras and the owner of the store says I was not there," she said.

She says the criminal case against her represents pressure on the chairperson of the NACP.

"The theory about the cars appeared in the spring of 2017. For some reasons the NACB opened the criminal case only after we had applied to Mr. Sytnik with an inquiry. What will follow? Hand me a notice of suspicion and I will go to courts to defend myself," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2017, the NACB interrogated Korchak in case on purchase of car parking places and their use for their cars they have not declared.