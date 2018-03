Korchak Predicts Start Of Functioning Of New Register Of Corrupt Officials Before June

Nataliya Korchak, the chairperson of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), predicts that the new register of persons guilty of corruption offences will begin to function before June.

She said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"In a month or two we will be holders of the register of corrupt officials," she said.

"The only question will be the transfer of data from the Justice Ministry. But we are ready to commission the register after the question of the transfer of data is resolved," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the Infoplus Computer Technologies Center Company won in a tender to develop for UAH 2.841 million a software for the state registers of officials convicted for corruptive offences.